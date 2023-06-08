Just IN: President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with a group of aggrieved politicians within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the G5 or the Integrity Group.

In attendance at the meeting at the Aso Rock are one serving governor and four former governors within the party.

They are Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) as well as former Govenors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The current governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah was also present.

More details to follow.

