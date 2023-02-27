The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi has scored the highest number of votes in Lagos State. The Anambra-born politician scored 582,454 votes while the presidential candidate of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress had 571,575 votes.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the Labor Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi was leading in Lagos with more than 1,000 votes after more than 17 local governments have been called. The election results had not yet been called in Ojo and Alimosho Local Governments.

More details later…

