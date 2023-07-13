JUST IN: Peter Obi Reacts to Sit-At-Home Order in the South East

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has described the sit-at-home in Southeast Nigeria and the attendant disruption of business and social activities as worrisome.

Obi had been silent on the crisis in the southeast, his region and he had been heavily criticized for it by some people on social media.

However, in a series of tweets on Thursday, Obi condemned the situation, describing it as criminal.

He said, “Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East region over the Sit-at-Home directive purported to be coming from the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive.

“What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.