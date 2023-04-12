The campaign office of Labour Party on Wednesday said Peter Obi was detained and harassed by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

“He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country,” Labour Party campaign spokesman Diran Onifade said in a statement

Onifade said the former Anambra State governor was detained and questioned for a duplication offence and suggested that someone must have been impersonating Obi in London.

The campaign spokesman disclosed that Obi arrived at Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration officials who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

Onifade further asserted that the high implication of the offence is that the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts and it would be recorded in Obi’s name.

The News Chronicle could recall that the Nigerian government last week accused Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed of treason for allegedly inciting people to violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.