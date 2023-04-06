The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the February 25, 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi on Thursday donated N10 million to Paul University.

The News Chronicle gathered that Paul University is owned by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

Speaking on the occasion, the former presidential candidate noted that since the election is over, he would continue his philanthropic gestures to schools and hospitals which was put on hold due to the political campaigns.

Obi said the intervention in schools and hospitals was part of his efforts to build human capital in Nigeria and improve infrastructure in such public institutions.

He noted that before the election, he was undertaking visits to at least three hospitals and secondary schools every month, to give support to them.

He said: “This is a visit that I would have made since January this year, but as you know, I was involved in campaigns. I didn’t want what I’m doing in the education and health sectors to be mixed up with politics.

“As a person, I endeavour to visit at least three hospitals and three secondary schools every month. As you would see later from the cheque I have for you, it was written since January this year”.