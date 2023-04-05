The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) in conjunction with other minority parties in the House of Reps have commenced an alliance process to produce the next Speaker of the House of Reps.

Information available to the News Chronicle reveals that the lawmakers under the minority parties comprising new and returning members met on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The parties are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP) Youth Progressive Party (YPP), and New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

Speaking at the meeting, Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau State), informed the lawmakers that the combined strength of the opposition is more than the ruling party. He noted that there is a need for unity to achieve a collective interest.

The News Chronicle understands that the All Progressives Congress has so far won 162 seats out of the 325 while the combined strength of the opposition is 163. However, there are still about 30 seats up for grabs in the supplementary election scheduled for April 15.