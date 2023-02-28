The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party has jointly held a press conference where they called for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election. Joined by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the three opposition parties demanded for a fresh election.

Alleging that the Saturday, February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections were manipulated by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to favour the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the opposition parties noted that the election has lost integrity and transparency.

Addressing the press and answering some questions, Labour Party (LP) National chairman, Julius Abure and the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and ADC national chairman, Ralph Nwosu stated that INEC has reneged on its promise to upload polling unit results to the INEC server.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the PDP, the Labour Party agents and two other parties walked out of the INEC National Collation Center, stating that the INEC chairman has failed to maintain neutrality in the election.

