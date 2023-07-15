JUST IN: OYO State Government Reacts to Cholera Outbreak Report 

Oyo State government has debunked reports of a cholera outbreak in some parts of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusoji Adeyanju who stated this yesterday said a medical team had been put on alert to prevent unforeseen circumstances.

The statement sighted by the News Chronicle partly read, “Surveillance and notification officers in the state and local governments have been put on alert to institute preventive measures and sensitisation of residents in markets and other places with a view to responding to any outbreak of such disease in the state.

“This disease is suspected to be highly contagious. It is an infection that may be transmitted from person to person through various channels, most especially where the source of drinking water and foods are polluted or contaminated.

Adeyanju, who implored residents of the state to improve on their personal hygiene and abide by disease preventive measures, urged people not to drink water from doubtful sources and avoid eating food prepared in non- non-hygienic environment.