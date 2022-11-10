The Osun State Police Command says it has arrested the 32-year-old man, Falomo Tolulope, also known as “Ifa” who shot at some protesting students of the Osun State College of Education Ilesa on the 27th of October, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin.

Recall that while the students were having a peaceful demonstration/protest, an argument ensued between Falomo and the protesters and he shot at them with a pump action gun and fled the scene.

Three (3) students of the institution were said to have sustained different degrees of injuries on their arms and legs, treated and discharged.

“The Police Command under the leadership of CP Faleye S Olaleye, not resting on their quest to get the suspect apprehended, expanded its investigation to the nooks and crannies of the State and arrested him on 7th November 2022 at Odo Oro Area, Ilesa where he was hibernating and the Pump Action Gun used to perpetrate the act was recovered from him with one expended cartridge,” the statement reads in part.

“The Commissioner of Police Osun State wishes to reiterate that he has come to serve and ensure that this state is made a sanctuary.

“He will not relent in his efforts to rid the state of criminal elements. You will recall that barely two weeks after his assumption of office as the Commissioner of Police, he has made a tremendous achievement, many notorious criminals (over 200) have been arrested within this short period of time.”

The statement called on the people of the state to go about their businesses without any fear of threat, intimidation, or apprehension.