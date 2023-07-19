JUST IN: Osun Governor Names Self As Commissioner for Works 

The Executive Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, swore in newly appointed 25 Commissioners and three permanent secretaries in the state.

The swearing-in program took place at the state secretariat in Osogbo,the state capital around 10am.

During his address, Adeleke named himself as the new Commissioner for Works. Governor Adeleke also named his deputy as the new Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

The Governor’s move has received mixed reactions from political analysts, with some expressing concern over the concentration of power in a single individual’s hands.

Critics argue that by taking on the role of Commissioner for Works, Adeleke might be undermining transparency and accountability within his government.

However, supporters of the Governor are defending the appointment, stating that as the head of the state, he has the prerogative to make such decisions and can ensure effective coordination in the implementation of infrastructure projects across the state.