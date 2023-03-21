The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has filed his petition at the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja ahead of the deadline. This was made known in a series of tweets in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Chief spokesman of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, the process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.

“It is official that the Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started”, the LP Spokesperson wrote.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi vowed to challenge the result, stating that it did not reflect the wishes of the people.

It could be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of the election which was marred with voter intimidation.