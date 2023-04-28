After spending five days in captivity, a Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, who was abducted by gunmen along Ogbakiri axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State, has regained her freedom.

The News Chronicle could recall that Mrs Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State was abducted at the Ogbakiri junction in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State while returning from a trip in Brass, Bayelsa state last Sunday. She was abducted alongside her driver and maid.

Speaking on the development, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed her release to our correspondent on Friday morning. The police spokesperson could however not confirm if her driver and maid have also been released.

Yes, she was released this morning (Friday). An investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and make them face justice,” Iringe-Koko stated.

More details later.