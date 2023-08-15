JUST IN: NNPC Breaks Silence Amid Possible Fuel Hike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has eventually spoken up as regards the widespread concern of a possible hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

In a post by the company, posted around 11:48 pm on Monday on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the national oil firm and major importer of petrol into Nigeria, said it had no intention to increase the pump price of petrol.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPCL Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.

“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPCL Retail stations nationwide,” the company stated.