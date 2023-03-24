The Federal Government has stated that Nigerian Air will soon begin operation despite the controversies trailing the establishment of the national carrier. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this at the 10th National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023, in Abuja.

According to the minister both local and international flights would commence before May 29, 2023, following ongoing negotiations between Ethiopian Airlines Group Consortium and the Federal Government.

Sirika, who said the operation of the new airline has been hindered by the court cases, also stated that all the Nigerian-owned airlines were invited to invest in Nigeria Air but they declined because they did not believe in the project.

He explained that Ethiopian Airlines came with a better proposal and were chosen as the preferred bidder because of the expertise they have shown and survived for a long time now.

With a new lease of hope, Hadi Sirika said “Operation of local and international flights will commence soon. Before the end of this administration, before May 29, we will fly.”