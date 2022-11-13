Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has reiterated his commitment to having security as his top priority.

Obi stated this in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

“There is Nigeria, But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians. Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government.

“This makes security a top priority for me,” the LP presidential candidate said.