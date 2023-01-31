The Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, has appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives looking into the new Naira notes and the pandemonium that has greeted the whole process.

Mr Emefiele appeared before the committee on Tuesday after days of merry-go-round between the him and the House.

Last week, the committee was left fuming after Mr Emefiele shunned invitations of the House despite the threats of arrest warrants by the lawmakers.

Insisting that the deadline violated the terms of Section 20(3) of the CBN Act, Gbajabiamila had threatened to order the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to make an arrest and compel his appearance before the panel.

The Speaker said, “I don’t have a choice right now. We shall make use of Section 89 of the Constitution when we resume on Tuesday. The President has been really frank. Based on what he knows and has been informed, the President gave his consent.

The President is a man of the people, as we also know. On the basis of what he had been told, he granted his permission. However, we are asserting – and the motion does, too – that following the President’s permission, how does the money work?