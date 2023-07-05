JUST IN: Mmesoma Finally Opens Up on Jamb Score Controversy

Ejikeme Mmesoma, the student alleged to have forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has finally admitted to scoring 249.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, accused the student of forging her result, but Mmesoma stood her ground that she scored 362 out of the total mark of 400.

Benjamin revealed its records indicated the candidate had sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362.

JAMB subsequently slammed a 3-year ban on the pupil from Anambra State, a move that triggered mixed reactions.

While appearing with her father, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday, Mmesoma said she ought not to be blamed for the controversy.

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, banning it is not fair,” she said.

Mmesoma said she sent an SMS to JAMB through its support system but got no response.

“That’s the only SMS I sent there. They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.

“After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there.”

