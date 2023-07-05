Path The News Chronicle » News » JUST IN: Mmesoma Finally Opens Up on Jamb Score Controversy

JUST IN: Mmesoma Finally Opens Up on Jamb Score Controversy

Adekunle Taofeek July 5, 2023 0
Jamb Score Controversy

Ejikeme Mmesoma, the student alleged to have forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has finally admitted to scoring 249.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, accused the student of forging her result, but Mmesoma stood her ground that she scored 362 out of the total mark of 400.

Benjamin revealed its records indicated the candidate had sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362.

JAMB subsequently slammed a 3-year ban on the pupil from Anambra State, a move that triggered mixed reactions.

While appearing with her father, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday, Mmesoma said she ought not to be blamed for the controversy.

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, banning it is not fair,” she said.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Mmesoma said she sent an SMS to JAMB through its support system but got no response.

“That’s the only SMS I sent there. They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.

“After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there.”

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Tinubu tenders 18 exhibits

Tinubu tenders 18 exhibits against Peter Obi’s qualification petition

Kunle Dada July 5, 2023 0

IGP Orders Major Shake-up in Police Commands, Harps on Professionalism, Integrity

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 5, 2023 0
Ekpa’s Endless Sit-At-Home

Seek Diplomatic Channels to End Ekpa’s Endless Sit-At-Home, Anambra Govt Urges Fed Govt

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 5, 2023 0

Delta safe for investment, Oborevwori assures investors 

Merit Ugolo July 5, 2023 0

IGP Tasks Newly Posted CPs to Key into Policing Vision

Stanley Ugagbe July 5, 2023 0
Delta State 8th Assembly

Delta Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Oborevwori 

Francis Francis July 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Luis Enrique Replaces Christophe Galtier As Paris St-Germain’s New Coach

Ken Ibenne July 5, 2023 0

Mason Mount was the big reason I joined Chelsea – Benjamin Chilwell

Oladimeji Adeoye July 5, 2023 0
Diphtheria Prevention

Diphtheria and Prevention: Key Points

Esther Salami July 5, 2023 0
raping 13-year-old girl

Visually impaired man to be detained for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl

Kunle Dada July 5, 2023 0
Jamb Score Controversy

JUST IN: Mmesoma Finally Opens Up on Jamb Score Controversy

Adekunle Taofeek July 5, 2023 0