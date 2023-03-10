An American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has said the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, attended the school.

It would be recalled that a purported email from the prestigious school had earlier denied Rhodes-Vivour’s studentship, claiming that such name is not in its record.

Apparently, the email was fake news as the management of the school made it known that Rhodes-Vivour obtained a Master’s Degree in Architecture following his academic programme in the institution between 2005 and 2008.

Rhodes-Vivour had tweeted in reaction to the forgery allegation as fake news and another attempt by his opponents to divert attention from an issue-based campaign

“It has been brought to my attention that the purported email below is in circulation with respect to my degree from @MIT.

“This is untrue and another failed strategy the opposition is using to divert your attention from having an issue-based campaign,” his tweet partially read.

The Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is contesting to unseat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in an election scheduled to hold on the 18th of March.

14 total views, 14 views today