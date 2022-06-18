Saturday, June 18, 2022
Breaking News: Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry Shut Down

JUST IN: Mbaka’s Ministry Banned By Enugu Catholic Diocese

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga has placed a ban on Rev. Fr. Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

This development is not disconnected from Mbaka’s invectives against Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

In a speech which has since gone viral and generating a lot of reactions, Mbaka described Obi as “a stingy man” who would never rule Nigeria.

In a letter signed by Bishop Onaga and addressed to ‘All the Clery, Religious and Lay Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu’, they have been prohibited from having anything to do with the Adoration Ministry.

He said in the letter that, “in the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.”

 

This is not the first time that the fiery Mbaka’s ministry will be banned for related issues as this, and he always finds his way out or blatantly ignores such bans, leading some to insinuate that the energetic and outspoken priest is beyond the control of the diocese. Let’s see what happens this time.

