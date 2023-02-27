Senator Uche Ekwunife of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP representing Anambra Central Senatorial District and her Anambra North Senatorial zone counterpart, Senator Stella Oduah may not be returning to the 10th Assembly.

This is because they are presently losing their re-election bids as collation of results for Saturday’s National Assembly Elections to Labour Party Candidates is ongoing.

Ekwunife, a sitting senator, from the results trickling in, lost to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, who ran on the platform of the LP, although results from two LGAs, Idemili North and Idemili South, have not come in.

Umeh, a former senator for the zone, is coasting to victory, just as a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tony Nwoye is clearly ahead in Anambra North also on the platform of LP.

Anambra North is presently being represented at the Senate by Stella Oduah.

There are also indications that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young People’s Party, YPP, will return to the red chamber as he is leading in Anambra South.

His closest rival in the election is Chris Azubogu of the APGA.

Elsewhere, Engr Dom Okafor has also emerged winner of the Aguata Federal Constituency elections.

In Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Prof Lilian Orogbu of the Labour Party won, while Lady Maureen Gwacham of the APGA won Oyi Ayamelum Federal House of reps.

More details soon.