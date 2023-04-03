Elders in the Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have warned the party governorship candidate in the just-conducted general elections Olajide Adediran popularly known as “Jandor” to desist from denigrating the party’s leaders in the state.

In a communique signed by 22 members of the group, the elders urged “Jandor” to disband his political group, “Lagos for Lagos” because the party does not condone grouping within its fold.

In addition, the elder’s forum also passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Chief Bode George, affirming his leadership of the party.

The communique partially read: “We hereby state that henceforth, Mr Olajide Adediran, the PDP’s former governorship candidate in Lagos should desist from further denigrating leaders and elders of the party, contrary to the provision of section 58 (I) (H) of the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as amended in 2017.”

“That, the PDP does not condone groupings within its fold, hence, the group such as the Lagos for Lagos should be disbanded forthwith in accordance with the provisions of Section 58….”

“That, the elders of PDP in Lagos hereby passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Chief Olabode George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, as the undisputed leader of the PDP in Lagos.”

The elders who signed the communique include Chief Olabode George, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akere, Mrs Onikepo Oshodi, and Dr Charles Akitoye.