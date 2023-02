The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwanso has won the highest number of valid votes in Kano State.

The kano state-born politician pulled 1,179,889 to defeat his closest opponent, Bola Tinubu of APC who scored 773,528 while the Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic scored 143,213.

More details later…

