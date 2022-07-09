Reports reaching us from the Nassarwa Police Command states that one of the escaped inmates from the Kuje Prison Attack has been recaptured by operatives of the police force.

A statement from the command reads this:

Kuje Correctional Centre Attack: One inmate recaptured in Nasarawa State.

Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022 at about 0130hrs, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the Eagle-eyed Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses. The Commissioner of Police however, appreciated the efforts of the Police operatives for a job well done and assured members of the public of the Command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all.

