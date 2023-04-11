The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State Abdul-Azeez Adediran “Jandor” has filed a petition against the APC and Sanwolu.

In the petition which was sighted by the News Chronicle, Jandor claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) erroneously declared Sanwolu as the winner of the governorship election having presented a fake WAEC certificate.

The PDP governorship candidate also challenged the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who came second in the polls.

Besides the allegation of WAEC certificate and non-compliance with relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, “Jandor” added that at the time of the governorship election, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, and Rhodes-Vivour were not qualified to contest the election.

He said Rhodes-Vivour was still a member of the PDP as of June 18, 2022 when he claimed under oath to having registered as a member of the LP

Jandor therefore prayed that the election tribunal to declare all votes cast for both Sanwolu and Gbadebo in the election wasted.

It could be recalled that Sanwo-Olu of APC polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour, his closest rival who scored 312,329 votes in the election while “Jandor” garnered 62,449 votes to come third in the poll.