JUST IN: It’s Laughable, Only An Election Tribunal Can Sack Alex Otti – LP

The Federal High Court in Kano’s decision to void Dr. Alex Otti’s election as governor-elect of Abia State has prompted a quick response from the Labour Party.

Hon. Ceekay Igara, the chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, stated that the court’s “pronouncement is laughable.”

According to a report from Daily Post, he asserted that the court’s ruling would not have any bearing on the incoming inauguration of the governor-elect.

He remarked, “That court ruling is ridiculous. Everyone should carry on with their regular activities. Only the tribunal has the authority to dismiss Alex Otti.

“A person who was properly elected will not simply be removed by a court. Actually, I’m going to start organizing things for the inauguration.

