The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) is currently meeting over the controversial declaration of a winner in the Adamawa State governorship election. The closed-door meeting which is currently holding at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja has all national commissioners of the electoral body in attendance.

The News Chronicle gathered that the meeting is premised on Yunusa-Ari’s declaration of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani as the governor-elect in Saturday’s supplementary election.

Although the commission in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, has barred Yunusa from coming to the office, there are still palpable fears on which next action the commission will take.

More details later.