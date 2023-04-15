The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have appointed 18 lawyers including two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to prosecute electoral offenders. Both agencies made the appointments via a letter on Saturday.

The 18 lawyers – all legal officers of both INEC and the EFCC – will prosecute electoral offences relating to financial crimes arising from the 2023 general elections. The News Chronicle gathered that the two SANs are Abdulaziz Sani and Rotimi Oyedepo.

The other lawyers from both commissions include Nasara H. Auta, Odinaka Ikoroha, Adeyemi Olufemi, Mahmud Tafarki, Ahmed Mohammed, Amaka Okwuaka, Enoch M. Akafa, and Temple Ukaegbu.

The others are Samuel Daji, Adaka Mainforce Ekwu, Soare Adebayo Benedict, Arumemi Moses, Abubakar Aliyu, Ikhamaede Ramai, Andrew Akojn, and Khalid Sanusi Sabo.

It was learnt that over 200 persons are on the INEC prosecution list for various electoral offences during the just concluded general elections.