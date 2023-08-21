JUST IN: I Will Step On Toes, Demolish Illegal Structures – FCT Minister Wike

The newly sworn-in Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, has resumed office.

The News Chronicle reports that Wike, the immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, resumed on Monday with the minister of state, Mariya Mahmud.

The duo arrived at FCTA at about 1:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa.

The former Rivers state governor was accompanied by a large crowd into the FCTA.

Speaking at a press conference, Wike vowed to return the FCT to its original masterplan.

He said land allottees who have been given Certificates of Occupancy but failed to develop would also lose their lands to give way to those ready to build.

“If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down,” he said.