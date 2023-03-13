The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has stated that he has no issue with Bola Ahmed Tinubu but only challenging the process that produced him as president-elect.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV which was monitored by the News Chronicle, Peter Obi said “I have no issues with Tinubu, he is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father. I am only challenging the process in which INEC declared him as the President-elect.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC Presidential candidate the winner of the 2023 presidential election after polling 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of PDP who scored 6,984,520 while Peter Obi of Labour Party scored 6,101,533.

Speaking further on the recently conducted election, Peter Obi reaffirmed that he will pursue his case at the court to a reasonable conclusion, noting that he is committed to a new Nigeria.

“We are committed to a new Nigeria. We must do everything that is right. We need to build strong democratic institutions that will teach people what their job requires and what government is all about,” he said.

