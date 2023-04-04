Protesters including herbalists have stormed the main entrance to the Rivers State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt. The protesters who are members of the People’s Democratic Party also came with a pot of charms (Juju) and palm fronds.

The News Chronicle observed that earlier on Monday, the Protesters attacked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, and prevented him from accessing the office of the electoral umpire where he was scheduled to meet with the officials of the commission.

When the protest resumed on Tuesday, the chairman of the Ikwerre local government area of the State, Samuel Nwanosike, who dressed in white attire and a traditional cap to match, was seen making incantations in his native Ikwerre language.

