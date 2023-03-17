Ahead of Saturday’s election in Rivers State, some governorship candidates have stormed the State Police headquarters, protesting alleged intimidation by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The protesting candidates alleged that their members and supporters were being harassed and arrested by security agencies working for governor Wike. They therefore called for the immediate release of all those arrested within this political period.

Some of the candidates as sighted by the News Chronicle include Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party, Tonye Cole, All Progressives Congress, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord and Tonte Ibraye, African Democratic Congress.

More details later…