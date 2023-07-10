JUST IN: Gov. Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has written to the state House of Assembly requesting for an extension of his medical leave.

Akeredolu said in the letter that the request was a sequel to doctors’ advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other Lawmakers, the Speaker, said the governor’s action was in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

Oladiji who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

Akeredolu in the letter said that his Deputy, Hon . Lucky Aiyedatiwa would “continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Recall that in the governor’s letter, dated 5th June 2023, had informed the Assembly of proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on 6th July 2023.

Also, the Organised Labour, in the state, has asked the governor to take some rest before resuming work.

They said “Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritize rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties.