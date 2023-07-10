Path The News Chronicle » News » JUST IN: Gov. Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

JUST IN: Gov. Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

Adekunle Taofeek July 10, 2023 0
Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

Rotimi-Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has written to the state House of Assembly requesting for an extension of his medical leave.

Akeredolu said in the letter that the request was a sequel to doctors’ advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other Lawmakers, the Speaker, said the governor’s action was in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

Oladiji who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

Akeredolu in the letter said that his Deputy, Hon . Lucky Aiyedatiwa would “continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Recall that in the governor’s letter, dated 5th June 2023, had informed the Assembly of proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on 6th July 2023.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Also, the Organised Labour, in the state, has asked the governor to take some rest before resuming work.

They said “Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritize rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Saxenda weight loss drug

EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda due to suicidal concerns

Esther Salami July 10, 2023 0
Binani sues INEC

Binani sues INEC again over nullification of her election victory

Kunle Dada July 10, 2023 0
Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci to cook for widows

Esther Salami July 10, 2023 1

Crisis-Torn Anambra Community Moves to Embrace Peace, Asks Warring Parties to Sheathe Swords

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 10, 2023 0

Anambra Govt Panel Recommends Psychological Therapy for Student Who Forged UTME Result

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 10, 2023 0

Anambra ICT Policy: We Are Open To Partnership, NYCN Tells State ICT Agency

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Saxenda weight loss drug

EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda due to suicidal concerns

Esther Salami July 10, 2023 0
Bats Ghana

Ghana joins International efforts to predict the next pandemic

Esther Salami July 10, 2023 0

Nigeria Wins U21 Women Volleyball Championship

Oladimeji Adeoye July 10, 2023 2
Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

JUST IN: Gov. Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave 

Adekunle Taofeek July 10, 2023 0
Abuja private security

Abuja private security guard docked for alleged negligence

Kunle Dada July 10, 2023 0