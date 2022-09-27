Former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea player John Mikel Obi has retired from active football, according to the 35-year-old midfielder. Mike Obi discloses this information on his Instagram account about his retirement following his 20 years in active Football. The former Nigerian International’s fame began after his terrific performance in the 2005 U-20 world alongside Lionel Messi. Obi Mikel was voted second-best player after Messi.

This is when the Jos-born star got interested in European clubs but moved to Chelsea in 2006 under the tutelage of José Mourinho until 2017 when he departed the club. He moved to Tianjin TIDA from Chelsea and also played for Middlesbrough and Stoke in England. Last year he joined Kuwait SC and had his contract terminated on mutual consent by the club.

Mikel won notable trophies like the UEFA Champions League, English player League, F A, Carling Cup etc, with Chelsea.

Mikel also began his stint with the Super Eagles in 2006 and was part of late Stephen Keshi’s squad who won the African Cup of Nations in 2013. He made 91 appearances with the Super before retiring in 2019.

On his Instagram page, he wrote:

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” the former Chelsea star said on Tuesday.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.”

“You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations,” Mikel added. “I say a big thank you.”

“This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds, and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you.”