JUST IN: Former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Meet Tinubu

June 16, 2023
Sanusi Lamido Meets President Tinubu in Aso Rock
JUST IN: Former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Meet Tinubu
Lamido Sanusi visit, which is the first since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, comes barely one week after the President suspended Godwin Emefiele as the CBN Governor.
The agenda of the meeting is unclear as of press time.
Lamido Sanusi served as CBN chief from June 2009 to June 2014 when Emefiele took over from him.
On Friday, the President suspended Emefiele as the apex bank’s chief and directed that the bank’s Deputy Governor of Operations, Folashodun Shonubi, resume office in an acting capacity.
On Saturday, the Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed that Emefiele is in its custody.

