The Kogi State House of Assembly was gutted by fire at Crusher Area, Lokoja on Monday morning.

The fire ripped through the roof of the Chamber causing extensive damage to the floor of the building.

Among the early callers at the assembly complex were the Speaker of the house, Mathew Kolawole, and the state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara.

The cause of the fire incident was unknown at the time of filing this report.

More details soon.