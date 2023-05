A fire outbreak has been reported at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of Lagos state.

Adeseye Margaret, director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said an angry mob is preventing the firefighters from quelling the inferno.

Meanwhile, Adeseye said that her agency is consequently collaborating with security agents to quell the fire.

The fire is said to have affected mainly the shanties used as shops in the market.

More to follow…