Path The News Chronicle » News » JUST IN: Femi Gbajabiamila Resigns House of Reps Membership 

JUST IN: Femi Gbajabiamila Resigns House of Reps Membership 

Adekunle Taofeek June 14, 2023 0
Femi Gbajabiamila Resigns House of Reps Membership 
The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has resigned his membership of the 10th House following his resumption of work as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.
Gbajabiamila tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday on the floor of the House before Abass and the members of the House.
During his two-decade law-making career in the House, Gbajabiamila was Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and Speaker at various times.
He was reelected to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos State before his new appointment and was sworn in as a member of the House at the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

