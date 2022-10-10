Three suspects are currently cooling their heels in the custody of the Delta State Police Command over the harvesting of the organs of month old baby.

The spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe disclosed this in a short tweet on his handle on Monday evening.

According to him, the baby, who was suffering from a medical condition was taken to a hospital in the state for treatment.

Edafe, who did not reveal the name of the hospital, added that the baby, unfortunately, died yesterday, the 9th of October.

He further disclosed that when the parents of the baby came to carry the body to the mortuary, they discovered that the eyes and nose of the child has been removed.

The police image maker also said an investigation into the case, has commenced.

He wrote, “A month-old baby suffering from a medical condition in Delta was taken to a hospital (name withheld) for treatment. The child died on 9/10/22 in the hospital. When the parent came to take the body to the mortuary, they discovered that the eyes and nose of the child has been removed

“Three suspects including the nurses on duty have been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.”