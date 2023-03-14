The re-election of governor Inuwa of Gombe State has received a major boost with the endorsement of no less than the eighth governorship candidates. The candidates had earlier stated that they will forgo their ambition.

Speaking on behalf of others, the gubernatorial candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Muhammad Gana Aliyu disclosed that the endorsement was made after a long and careful deliberation on the achievements of the present government under the leadership of Governor Inuwa.

Apart from Muhammad Gana, other candidates who stepped down for Governor Inuwa include Sulaiman Abubakar Sunusi of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Sadiq Abdulhamid of Boot Party (BP) and Adamu Muhammad of Action Peoples Party (APP).

Others are, Sulaiman Jibrin of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adamu Aliyu Ɗanmakka of African Action Congress (AAC), Kelmi Jacob Lazarus of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Muhammad Bello Abubakar of Allied People’s Party (APP).

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the gubernatorial election will be held in Gombe state and most parts of the country next Saturday, 18th March 2023.

Recall, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the election earlier scheduled for 11th of March 2023.

19 total views, 19 views today