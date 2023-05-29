JUST IN: DAAR Communications Founder Dokpesi Is Dead

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

Founder of DAAR Communications plc and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi, is dead.

The PDP chieftain who is also a media mogul died in an hospital in Abuja.

Dokpesi founded the African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM and was the deputy Director-General of technical and systems of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.

The Dokpesi family is expected to issue a statement on the development soon.

Details later…

President Tinubu and early signs of 'absentia' presidency
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

