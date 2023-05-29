JUST IN: DAAR Communications Founder Dokpesi Is Dead
Founder of DAAR Communications plc and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi, is dead.
The PDP chieftain who is also a media mogul died in an hospital in Abuja.
Dokpesi founded the African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM and was the deputy Director-General of technical and systems of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.
The Dokpesi family is expected to issue a statement on the development soon.
Details later…