Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos has halted the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC from going ahead in engagement of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo to distribute election materials and personnel in Lagos state on election days pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Aneke made the order, while granting an an exparte application brought by Labour Party and five others.

The applicants had sought for an interlocutory injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission, whether by itself or by its delegations of roles to affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its commercial bus.

