JUST IN: Court Sends Skit Maker, Trinity Guy To AGODI Prison

A Magistrate Court situated at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has ordered the remand of skit maker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity guy, in prison over allegation of sexualising minor in his viral skit video.

Recall that the Nigerian Police, through Force Public Relation Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi , called for the arrest of Trinityguy following a viral video of his dangerous pranks.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command stated on Friday that they had interviewed the skit maker and the parent of the little girl in the viral video. The Command announced that they would appear in court on Monday (today).

Furthermore, it was gathered that Olúdáre Adebayo acted as counsel to the defendant, who the Police brought before the magistrate. Adebayo urged the court to grant bail to his client.

Magistrate PO Adetuyibi, while denying the bail application, stated that the allegation against the Skit maker is currently receiving attention of the state Ministry of Justice.

Additionally, the court ordered the remand of the parents of the little girl in the video and Trinityguy until the next sitting.

Reports say Trinityguy risks up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

