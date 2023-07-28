JUST IN: Court of Appeal Upholds Judgment, Says Voters Can Use TVC To Vote In Elections

Today, Friday, 28th of July 2023, the Court of Appeal struck out INEC’s appeal in the case of INEC v. Kofoworola & Anor. Appeal No:CA/ABJ/CV/364/2023; where the respondents were represented by their counsel Opatola Victor Esq.

The matter was on whether registered voters can use their Temporary Voter Card to vote in place of their Permanent Voter Card during election.

You will recall that the Federal High Court had ,in March 2023, given a judgment that allowed the use of Temporary Voter Cards for voting, in place of Permanent Voter Card. However, INEC disagreed with this judgment and appealed the decision.

The Court of Appeals, after careful consideration, has now struck out INEC’s appeal.

This means that the judgment given by the Federal High Court stands.

This is a significant victory on the use of Temporary Voter Cards to vote in Nigeria. A decision that will impact how people participate in future elections.