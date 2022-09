Chelsea Football Club announced today that they have parted ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel following his horrendous start to the new season. Last night, Chelsea suffered a downfall at Croatia after failing to secure a point against Dynamo Zagreb. The decision was made by club owners who have stated that the team will be managed by the coaching staff as the club hunt for a new manager.

A club statement on Chelsea’s official website:

On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.