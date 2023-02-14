Against the judgment of the Supreme Court, the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a statement noting that old naira notes of N200, N500, and N1000 have ceased to be legal tender.
More Details Later….
43 total views, 43 views today
IT IS UNFORTUNATE THAT THE CBN IS POPULATED BY IGNORANT INCOMPETENT OFFICIAL UNPROFESSIONAL GOONS.
““The customer has to go to the CBN portal and fill a form in the portal, there will be a form there concerning this currency redesign and exchange. After filling the form, you generate a code, you either print it or come with it in your mobile phone, give us the code and the information contained therein. In the form, you are expected to provide all the basic information about yourself, your account details and the amount you want to deposit.””
YOU WANT TO ASK THESE IMCAPABLE OFFICERS OF THE CBN. HOW MANY PEOPLE IN NIGERIA COULD POSSIBLY PERFORM THE ABOVE SCHEME CONCLUSIVELY IN A PLACE WHERE EDUCATIONAL LEVEL IS AT A LOW WITH INADEQUATE INTERNET SERVICES.
The question remains if the CBN would discountenance the ruling and judgement of the court if it rules otherwise with an order of the court for the old notes to remain legal tender against the reckless illegal and planless misstep of the CBN in throwing the country into chaos and unnecessary harrowing anguish.
THESE CROP OF OFFICERS AT THE CBN SHOULD HAVE BEEN REMOVED AND REPLACED. LEST THEY FURTHER EXCERBATE THE AGONY OF THE PEOPLE OVER A SENLESS THOUGHTLESS POLICY.
We shall see which body and or institution has the final say on legality in Nigeria. The Supreme court or the CBN!