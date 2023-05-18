JUST IN: Buhari to Decorate Bola Tinubu with GCFR honour.

Adekunle Taofeek May 18, 2023 0

Buhari to Decorate Bola Tinubu: President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, May 25, confer national honours on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

Tinubu will be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) while Shettima will be honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential transition committee and secretary to the government of the federation, announced the development on Thursday.

Mustapha who described the upcoming event as historically significant to the country and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood, said “it was for these reasons, the committee chose Nigeria: Better Together, as the theme for the 2023 transition”.

GCFR is Nigeria’s highest national honour and is only reserved for Presidents.

Mustapha said there would also be an official handover of transition documents to the incoming administration.

“This is going to be the most organised and seamless presidential transition in the history of Nigeria, enabled by executive order 14 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

He added that on May 27, there will be an inaugural lecture by Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya.

