President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in Justice Ariwoola Olukayode as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The swearing-in took place in a brief ceremony at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the president.

Justice Ariwoola took the judicial oath of office at the ceremony witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers, other justices of the Supreme Court, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

TNC understands that Justice Ariwoola was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on November 22, 2011, by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking to newsmen, the CJN appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary to function optimally as the 2023 elections approaches, promising reforms at the apex court.

After the outgone CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, resigned on account of ill health, Justice Ariwoola took over in an acting capacity.

Only yesterday, Justice Ariwoola was conferred with the second-highest national honour by the president.

He received the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) honour.