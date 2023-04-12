A member-elect in the March 18 2023 elections for Chibok State constituency in Borno State House of Assembly, Dr. Nuhu Clark, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the deceased died in India on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abbajatau confirmed the sad news in an interview with NAN in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Abbajatau said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the family of the deceased.

The News Chronicle gathered that Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.