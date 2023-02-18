The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has ordered banks’ staff to stay off duty following a series of attacks on banking staff and bank facilities.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that several commercial banks were attacked by angry youths in Oyo, Delta, Rivers, and Lagos State. The attack also led to the destruction of personal properties such as cars.

In a notice sent to all unionised banks, ASSBIFI president, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, cited the continued attacks on workers and banks’ facilities across the country as reason for the call.

“We cannot leave the lives and properties of our Members exposed to obvious danger. Consequently, all Members Should immediately Stay Away from Work in any State where bank branches are attacked.

“This is to continue every day until normalcy is restored. Please Note, you will be available for further directives as events develop.” The statement read in part.

This is a developing story. More details later….

18 total views, 18 views today